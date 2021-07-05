Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 5 2021 8:18pm
01:54

‘Stop burning churches’ say residential school survivors

A group of residential school survivors in Vancouver is calling for national healing and an immediate end to the burning of churches. Grace Ke reports.

Advertisement

Video Home