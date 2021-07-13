Global News Hour at 6 BC July 13 2021 9:24pm 02:23 Residential school survivor speaks out after discovery of more graves A former resident of a B.C. residential school is speaking out, after the announcement that more than 160 unmarked and undocumented graves have been found at another school. Kylie Stanton reports. ‘Nowhere to run’: Survivor of ‘Alcatraz’ residential school on B.C. island speaks out REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8025892/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8025892/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?