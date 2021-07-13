Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 13 2021 9:24pm
02:23

Residential school survivor speaks out after discovery of more graves

A former resident of a B.C. residential school is speaking out, after the announcement that more than 160 unmarked and undocumented graves have been found at another school. Kylie Stanton reports.

