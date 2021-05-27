Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., confirms bodies of 215 children buried at former residential school site

By James Peters CFJC Today
Posted May 27, 2021 8:48 pm
A file photo of a monument dedicated to survivors of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. View image in full screen
A file photo of a monument dedicated to survivors of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. CFJC Today, Kamloops

The chief of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc calls the discovery “unthinkable.”

The band confirmed on Thursday that it has found the remains of 215 children buried on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Chief Rosanne Casimir says the presence of the remains was “a knowing” in the Tk’emlups community, but was confirmed this past weekend with the help of a ground-penetrating radar specialist.

Read more: Indigenous minister says more must be done to support First Nations mental health

The Tk’emlups Heritage Park is now closed to the public as work continues, with the potential crews may find more remains.

The children, some as young as three, were students at the school, which was once the largest in Canada’s residential school system.

Story continues below advertisement

Casimir says it’s believed the deaths are undocumented, though the Secwepemc Museum’s archivist is working with the Royal British Columbia Museum to see if any records of the deaths can be found.

Click to play video: 'USask project locating unmarked grave sites could aid in Canadian reconciliation efforts' USask project locating unmarked grave sites could aid in Canadian reconciliation efforts
USask project locating unmarked grave sites could aid in Canadian reconciliation efforts – Apr 8, 2021

Casimir adds leadership of the Tk’emlups community “acknowledges their responsibility to caretake for these lost children.”

“We sought out a way to confirm that knowing out of deepest respect and love for those lost children and their families, understanding that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is the final resting place of these children,” said Casimir in a news release.

Work to identify the site was led by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Language and Cultural Department alongside ceremonial Knowledge Keepers, who made sure the work was done in keeping with cultural protocols.

Preliminary work began in the early 2000s.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Search for Two-Spirit residential school survivor stories' Search for Two-Spirit residential school survivor stories
Search for Two-Spirit residential school survivor stories – Jan 31, 2021

“With access to the latest technology, the true accounting of the missing students will hopefully bring some peace and closure to those lives lost and their home communities,” said Casimir in a release.

Casimir says band officials are informing community members and surrounding communities who had children who attended the school.

“This is the beginning but, given the nature of this news, we felt it important to share immediately,” she said.

“At this time we have more questions than answers.”

Click to play video: 'The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund and its impacts on B.C’s education system' The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund and its impacts on B.C’s education system
The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund and its impacts on B.C’s education system – Oct 8, 2020

Kamloops Indian Residential School operated from 1890 to 1969, with peak enrolment of 500 in the 1950s. The federal government took over administration of the school from 1969 to 1978, using the building as a residence for students attending other Kamloops schools.

Story continues below advertisement

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission said large numbers of Indigenous children either ran away from residential schools or died at the schools, their whereabouts unknown.

Click to play video: 'Former residential school building in northern B.C. to be replaced with cultural centre' Former residential school building in northern B.C. to be replaced with cultural centre
Former residential school building in northern B.C. to be replaced with cultural centre – Apr 15, 2021
Related News
© 2021 CFJC Today
Kamloops tagsouthern interior tagTruth and Reconciliation Commission tagBC Southern Interior tagBC First Nations tagResidential School System tagIndian Residential School tagRoyal British Columbia Museum tagground penetrating radar tagTk'emlups tagKamloops Indian Residential School tagKamloops residential school tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers