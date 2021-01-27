Regina’s Government House adding monument to honour those impacted by residential schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Government House in Regina is adding a permanent public monument to honour those who suffered and continue to suffer due to the impact of the residential school system.

The structure is part of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Call to Action No. 82, which recommends that each Canadian capital city install a publicly accessible, highly visible residential schools monument.

“I’m very pleased that the Government of Saskatchewan is creating this important monument at Government House in Regina,” said Russ Mirasty, Saskatchewan’s lieutenant-governor.

“The monument will be part of the healing journey, and I look forward to continuing my ongoing conversations with elders and knowledge keepers as we work together to develop this meaningful and lasting tribute.”

Mirasty is in communication with residential school survivors, their families and Indigenous elders and will continue to do so throughout the winter. He will share construction details of the monument following the discussion process.

“Our province is well served by Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty whose leadership has helped move forward this important gesture of reconciliation,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said.

“May it serve as a site for reflection, conversation, celebration and education, and most importantly as a place for healing.”

The TRC estimates that about 20 federal residential schools operated in Saskatchewan from the 1880s to the 1990s.

“The Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) is proud to be working with the Lieutenant Governor to create a lasting monument surrounded by the gardens at Government House,” said Don McMorris, Saskatchewan’s minister responsible for the PCC.

“It is a fitting location for a memorial that will act to increase awareness of our province’s history and offer ongoing educational opportunities for students, as well as the general public.”

The residential school system operated for more than 100 years in Canada.

