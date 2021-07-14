Menu

Crime

11 pounds of meth seized following traffic stop in Barrie, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 6:05 pm
Investigators found 10 large bags that contained suspected methamphetamine in the belongings that were provided by the hotel. View image in full screen
Investigators found 10 large bags that contained suspected methamphetamine in the belongings that were provided by the hotel. Police handout

City police have seized 11.1 pounds of suspected methamphetamine after a vehicle was stopped on Hart Drive in Barrie, Ont., on Monday night.

According to police, the car was driving erratically before it entered a nearby parking lot and its occupants tried to flee on foot.

The driver, a 33-year-old Barrie resident, and the passenger, a 45-year-old man from Spanish, Ont., stopped and returned to their vehicle when police instructed them to do so.

Trending Stories

At the time, officers found cannabis and methamphetamine in the car. Police further searched the two suspects and found a large amount of cash and a prohibited weapon.

Officers also learned the two men had been staying at a nearby hotel and that they were no longer welcome at the property. Their belongings that were in the rented room were handed over to police and the suspects were sent to police headquarters.

A short while later, investigators found 10 large bags that contained suspected methamphetamine in the belongings that were provided by the hotel.

Both men were charged with methamphetamine possession and methamphetamine possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The driver was also charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon while prohibited and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both suspects were held for a bail hearing and remanded in custody.

 

