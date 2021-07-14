Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo Regional Police looking for Chevrolet Trailblazer, vehicle connected to rash of thefts

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 14, 2021 10:25 am
Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for this stolen 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for this stolen 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say several vehicle thefts in the area have been connected to other property-related crimes in Elmira.

They say on July 9, they were called to Riverside Drive West and Snyder Avenue North in Woolwich Township at around 5 a.m. after it was reported that a GMC Sierra pickup truck and a trailer had been stolen.

Read more: Kitchener man facing attempted murder, sexual assault in connection to incident in Cambridge

They say that the suspects arrived at the scene in an F350 pickup truck before one person climbed out and forced their way into the red GMC Sierra.

One person drove off in the Sierra while the other drove away in the F350.

Police say the Sierra was then used in an attempted break-in at a gas station on Earl Martin Drive in Elmira.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was eventually discovered on New Jerusalem Road in Elmira, destroyed by fire. The trailer was recovered as well.

Police believe the F350 was also used by the same suspects in a rooftop break-in at a gas station on Arthur Street South in Elmira.

Just over two hours after the GMC Sierra pickup truck was reported stolen, the F350 was involved in a hit-and-run collision near Franklin Boulevard and Clyde Road in Cambridge, leaving it with possible damage to the front passenger side fender.

Read more: Waterloo police looking for pair who fled from police on Highway 85

Police say it is a full four-door cab with chrome fenders and black rims.

Just before that collision, the suspects are accused of stealing a black 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Ontario licence plates CJBF 651.

Police released a photo of the vehicle on Wednesday morning as they continue to investigate the thefts.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagWoolwich Township tagWoolwich crime tagElmira crimes tagElmira vehicle thefts tagWoolwich thefts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers