Waterloo police looking for pair who fled from police on Highway 85

Waterloo Regional Police say they are searching for a man and a woman who fled from police on Highway 85 in Waterloo on Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers pulled a Chevy sedan over near the Bridgeport Road exit at around 3 p.m.

As an officer began to approach the car, it took off, colliding with another vehicle in the express lanes.

The pair then took off on foot, managing to flee from officers.

The driver of the other vehicle in the collision was left with minor injuries.

Police say the sedan was not stolen.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.