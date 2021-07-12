Kitchener man facing attempted murder, sexual assault in connection to incident in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 32-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault in connection to an incident which occurred in Cambridge over the weekend.

Police say officers were called to a home on Linden Drive near Preston Parkway shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday for a woman in medical distress.

A 37-year-old Cambridge woman was found to be suffering multiple injuries including stab wounds, according to police.

Paramedics transported the woman to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries

Police say a suspect fled the scene but was later arrested at a home in Kitchener.

He is facing multiple charges including attempt murder, aggravated sexual assault, uttering threats to cause death and overcoming resistance by choking.

Police say the victim and accused no each other and there is not threat to public safety.

One individual has been arrested in connection to this incident. More information to follow when available. https://t.co/SQBLxNRQAU — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 11, 2021