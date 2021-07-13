Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested after reports of objects thrown at vehicles near hospital

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 10:20 am
According to police, a man was throwing objects at vehicles on Monday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing several mischief charges after an incident Monday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to the area of Hospital Drive and Weller Street near Peterborough after several 911 calls about a man in the middle of the road reportedly throwing objects and damaging vehicles.

As a result of the investigation, Robert Carrol-England, 32, was arrested and charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 3.

