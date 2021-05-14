Menu

Crime
May 14 2021 2:28pm
00:29

Vancouver police release video of ‘mischief’ outside Chinese consulate

Vancouver police are looking to identify the suspects in two separate two acts of mischief outside of the Chinese consulate near Granville Street and West 16th Ave.

