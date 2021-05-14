Crime May 14 2021 2:28pm 00:29 Vancouver police release video of ‘mischief’ outside Chinese consulate Vancouver police are looking to identify the suspects in two separate two acts of mischief outside of the Chinese consulate near Granville Street and West 16th Ave. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7863148/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7863148/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?