Crossbow seized, man arrested after holes found in Peterborough apartments: police

A Peterborough man is facing weapon-related charges following an incident at a residence on Friday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:20 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of Water and Hilliard streets about a neighbour dispute.

Police say they found several holes found between two apartments. A crossbow was also found in the apartment by building management.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The investigation led to the arrest of one individual.

Rinaldo Serafini, 53, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday. He was released and given another court appearance in Peterborough on Aug. 5.