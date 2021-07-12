Menu

Crime

Crossbow seized, man arrested after holes found in Peterborough apartments: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 11:55 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Officers were called to a residence in the area of Water and Hilliard streets about a neighbour dispute. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing weapon-related charges following an incident at a residence on Friday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:20 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of Water and Hilliard streets about a neighbour dispute.

Police say they found several holes found between two apartments. A crossbow was also found in the apartment by building management.

Read more: Peterborough police seek 2 suspects following armed robbery at convenience store

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The investigation led to the arrest of one individual.

Rinaldo Serafini, 53, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Saturday. He was released and given another court appearance in Peterborough on Aug. 5.

Click to play video: 'MNRF investigating after geese in Campbellford area found impaled with arrows from crossbow' MNRF investigating after geese in Campbellford area found impaled with arrows from crossbow

 

