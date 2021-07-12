Menu

Canada

Cougar sighting prompts warning for visitors in parts of Calgary’s Fish Creek Park

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 12, 2021 10:00 pm
Jethro the cougar dies from heart disease at the Saskatoon zoo View image in full screen
A file photo of a cougar. Submitted

People planning on visiting Fish Creek Provincial Park in Calgary are being warned to be careful in some areas of the green space, after someone reported spotting a cougar there.

A post on Alberta Parks’ website says a warning has been issued for the Votier’s Flats and Shannon Terrace day use areas.

READ MORE: 2 more cougars put down in Port Moody area after string of recent attacks, sightings 

“Although an advisory is in place for this area, cougars can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region and at any time,” the post reads.

The warning was posted on Monday.

Alberta Parks said in order to help avoid a surprise encounter with a cougar, people in the park should make noise and travel in groups.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for cougars and their signs.”

For more information about cougars, click here.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about cougars.

Click to play video: 'Wildlife officials offer warnings after cougar attack in Kananaskis Country' Wildlife officials offer warnings after cougar attack in Kananaskis Country
