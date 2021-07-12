Cougar sighting prompts warning for visitors in parts of Calgary’s Fish Creek Park

Send this page to someone via email

People planning on visiting Fish Creek Provincial Park in Calgary are being warned to be careful in some areas of the green space, after someone reported spotting a cougar there.

A post on Alberta Parks’ website says a warning has been issued for the Votier’s Flats and Shannon Terrace day use areas.

“Although an advisory is in place for this area, cougars can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region and at any time,” the post reads.

The warning was posted on Monday.

Alberta Parks said in order to help avoid a surprise encounter with a cougar, people in the park should make noise and travel in groups.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for cougars and their signs.”

