Global News Hour at 6 BC
March 10 2021 10:12pm
01:46

Cougar kills dog in late-night attack in Port Moody

A small dog has died after being attacked by a cougar in Port Moody. The dog and its owner were out for a walk when the big cat attacked. John Hua reports

