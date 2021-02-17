Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
February 17 2021 3:40pm
00:28

B.C. conversation officers kill one cougar, three still on the loose in Coquitlam

A bit of good news for the Burke Mountain neighbourhood in Coquitlam that has been living in fear of four aggressive cougars.

Advertisement

Video Home