Global News at Noon BC February 17 2021 3:40pm 00:28 B.C. conversation officers kill one cougar, three still on the loose in Coquitlam A bit of good news for the Burke Mountain neighbourhood in Coquitlam that has been living in fear of four aggressive cougars. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7646343/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7646343/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?