The Lytton, B.C. wildfire separated dog and owner. Social media helped reunite them

A dog that was found alive in Lytton after a devastating wildfire razed the B.C. village has finally been reunited with her owner.

Jessica Dan was overcome with joy as she finally met up with her dog Princess at the animal evacuation centre in Kamloops on Monday.

1:13 RCMP update probe into fire that engulfed Lytton, B.C. RCMP update probe into fire that engulfed Lytton, B.C.

The dog had been staying with family in Lytton when a wildfire ravaged the village on June 30.

She wasn’t sure she would ever see her dog again.

A few days ago, the BC SPCA posted a photo of Princess to social media, saying the canine was found wandering alone without ID and was now at the BC SPCA’s emergency shelter in Kamloops. The post ignited a storm of activity and within hours Dan was identified as the owner.

“Princess was picked up in Lytton from behind the fire lines by a couple of fisheries officers and so she’s been here waiting,” the SPCA’s Marika Donnelly said.

“Through the power of social media, we were able to find Princess’ owner.”

View image in full screen Courtesy: BC SPCA.

Dan and Princess were finally reunited on Monday. Princess was clearly excited, jumping right through the driver’s side window of Dan’s vehicle.

“I knew she was going to try to get in as fast as she can because I knew she wanted to go home,” Dan said.

“I was just kind of afraid that she wouldn’t remember me, but obviously she does.”

View image in full screen Courtesy: BC SPCA.