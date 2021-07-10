SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Do you know this dog? BC SPCA searching for owners of pooch found loose near Lytton

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 10, 2021 8:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Lytton wildfire survivors relieved animals found alive' Lytton wildfire survivors relieved animals found alive
After losing their dream retirement home to the wildfire, a couple near Lytton was relieved to hear the news that firefighters had tracked down animals they feared had died in the flames.

The BC SPCA is hoping to reunite a dog found on the loose in the Lytton area with her owner.

Spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said the dog was found wandering alone and scared near the community, which burned to the ground last week, without any identification.

Courtesy: BC SPCA View image in full screen
Courtesy: BC SPCA.

A pair of fisheries officers spotted the dog as they were patrolling 12 Mile Road on July 8, she said.

“There was a thunder and lightning storm around 8 p.m. and the dog came running up to their truck,” Chortyk said.

Read more: These are some of the animals rescued from the Lytton, B.C., fire zone

“They opened the truck door and she jumped right in … She has obviously been very well cared for and we know someone must be very worried and missing her.”

The dog is currently being cared for at the BC SPCA’s emergency shelter in Kamloops. She suffered a leg injury, but has received veterinary treatment, Chortyk said.

Courtesy: BC SPCA View image in full screen
Courtesy: BC SPCA.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or thinks they know its owner is asked to call the BC SPCA helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

The SPCA is currently caring for dozens of animals displaced from the Lytton fire zone at its Kamloops shelter.

READ MORE: B.C. firefighters help comfort, feed animals left behind after devastating Lytton wildfire

The organization is appealing for donations to help animals affected by the fire, including items such as leashes, collars, food bowls, toys, cat litter and cleaning supplies at its Kamloops shelter at 2816 Tranquille Road.

It is also accepting cash donations at this link. 

