Do you know this dog? BC SPCA searching for owners of pooch found loose near Lytton

The BC SPCA is hoping to reunite a dog found on the loose in the Lytton area with her owner.

Spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said the dog was found wandering alone and scared near the community, which burned to the ground last week, without any identification.

A pair of fisheries officers spotted the dog as they were patrolling 12 Mile Road on July 8, she said.

“There was a thunder and lightning storm around 8 p.m. and the dog came running up to their truck,” Chortyk said.

“They opened the truck door and she jumped right in … She has obviously been very well cared for and we know someone must be very worried and missing her.”

The dog is currently being cared for at the BC SPCA’s emergency shelter in Kamloops. She suffered a leg injury, but has received veterinary treatment, Chortyk said.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or thinks they know its owner is asked to call the BC SPCA helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

The SPCA is currently caring for dozens of animals displaced from the Lytton fire zone at its Kamloops shelter.

The organization is appealing for donations to help animals affected by the fire, including items such as leashes, collars, food bowls, toys, cat litter and cleaning supplies at its Kamloops shelter at 2816 Tranquille Road.

It is also accepting cash donations at this link.