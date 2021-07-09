SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

These are some of the animals rescued from the Lytton, B.C., fire zone

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 7:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Lytton wildfire survivors relieved animals found alive' Lytton wildfire survivors relieved animals found alive
WATCH: After losing their dream retirement home to the wildfire, a couple near Lytton was relieved to hear the news that firefighters had tracked down animals they feared had died in the flames.

The BC SPCA is sharing images of some of the animals it rescued from the Lytton, B.C., fire evacuation zone on Thursday.

SPCA animal protection officers were granted access to the devastated community for about four hours on Thursday, to retrieve animals whose owners were forced to flee with just minutes to spare last Thursday.

Read more: B.C. firefighters help comfort, feed animals left behind after devastating Lytton wildfire

Hera, one of the dogs rescued from Lytton. View image in full screen
Hera, one of the dogs rescued from Lytton. BC SPCA

Smaller companion animals were taken to an emergency shelter in Kamloops, while 20 farm animals have been boarded with foster homes.

The SPCA has been caring for 94 animals related to the fire, about half of which were rescued on Thursday.

Read more: BC SPCA rescues 41 cats, dogs and farm animals from Lytton fire zone

BC SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said so far, 11 owners have claimed their animals.

Thirty-three dogs and 30 cats remain in care at the emergency shelter because their owners can’t take them back right away, she said.

Homer, one of the dogs rescued from Lytton. View image in full screen
Homer, one of the dogs rescued from Lytton. BC SPCA
Zeus, one of the dogs rescued from Lytton. View image in full screen
Zeus, one of the dogs rescued from Lytton. BC SPCA
Oscar and a kitten, both rescued from Lytton. View image in full screen
Oscar and a kitten, both rescued from Lytton. BC SPCA
A kitten rescued from Lytton. View image in full screen
A kitten rescued from Lytton. BC SPCA
A kitten rescued from Lytton. View image in full screen
A kitten rescued from Lytton. BC SPCA
Odie, one of the dogs rescued from Lytton. View image in full screen
Odie, one of the dogs rescued from Lytton. BC SPCA
A BC SPCA officer transports an animal rescued from Lytton. View image in full screen
A BC SPCA officer transports an animal rescued from Lytton. BC SPCA
A BC SPCA officer transports an animal rescued from Lytton. View image in full screen
A BC SPCA officer transports an animal rescued from Lytton. BC SPCA
A BC SPCA officer transports an animal rescued from Lytton. View image in full screen
A BC SPCA officer transports an animal rescued from Lytton. BC SPCA
A BC SPCA officer transports an animal rescued from Lytton. View image in full screen
A BC SPCA officer transports an animal rescued from Lytton. BC SPCA

The organization is appealing for donations to help animals affected by the fire, including items such as leashes, collars, food bowls, toys, cat litter and cleaning supplies at its Kamloops shelter at 2816 Tranquille Road.

It is also accepting cash donations at this link. 

