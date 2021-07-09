These are some of the animals rescued from the Lytton, B.C., fire zone

The BC SPCA is sharing images of some of the animals it rescued from the Lytton, B.C., fire evacuation zone on Thursday.
SPCA animal protection officers were granted access to the devastated community for about four hours on Thursday, to retrieve animals whose owners were forced to flee with just minutes to spare last Thursday.
Smaller companion animals were taken to an emergency shelter in Kamloops, while 20 farm animals have been boarded with foster homes.
The SPCA has been caring for 94 animals related to the fire, about half of which were rescued on Thursday.
BC SPCA spokesperson Lorie Chortyk said so far, 11 owners have claimed their animals.
Thirty-three dogs and 30 cats remain in care at the emergency shelter because their owners can’t take them back right away, she said.
The organization is appealing for donations to help animals affected by the fire, including items such as leashes, collars, food bowls, toys, cat litter and cleaning supplies at its Kamloops shelter at 2816 Tranquille Road.
It is also accepting cash donations at this link.
