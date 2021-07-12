Man charged in connection to explosives found at Regina Superstore appears in court

On Monday morning, 23-year-old Kyle Poag made his first appearance in provincial court through telephone conference.
Poag faces seven explosives-related charges after police were called to a bomb threat at a east Regina Superstore on Friday.
During the court appearance, the crown stated it is opposed to the suspect being released and ordered a mental health assessment, which the presiding judge approved.
Poag will undergo the assessment while being held at a corrections facility.
Global News has confirmed the accused Kyle Poag is an employee of the Superstore.
Police say they were called to the business after reports of a possible explosive device.
An investigation by Regina Police Service and the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) shut down the entire store and a portion of Victoria Ave.
The suspect was then apprehended on site. Police found dangerous items both in the store and a vehicle in the parking lot.
Over the weekend RPS released the charges against Poag, which include:
-Did deliver or place an explosive
-Without lawful excuse did make an explosive substance
-Did make an explosive substance with intent thereby to endanger life
-Did deliver or place an explosive or other lethal device with intent to cause death or bodily injury
-Without lawful excuse did have in his possession an explosive substance
-Did make an explosive substance with intent thereby to endanger life
-Knowingly utter a threat to the public to cause death to the public
For now the accused his seeking counsel through legal aid, and a bail hearing has been set for Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.
– With Files from Global News’ Kelly Skjerven
Comments