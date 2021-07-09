Regina police evacuate east end Superstore after report of explosive device

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service has evacuated the Real Canadian Superstore in the city’s east end after receiving a report about an explosive device in or around the building.

Police say they were called to the store, located in the 2000 block of Prince Wales Drive, at about 10:50 a.m. Friday.

Along with those inside the store, people in the surrounding parking lot area were also told to leave.

Police say their explosive disposal unit is on scene as the investigation continues.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come.

