Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police evacuate east end Superstore after report of explosive device

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 9, 2021 2:55 pm
The Regina Police Service is asking all members of the public to avoid the area of the 2000 block of Prince of Wales Drive as its investigation continues. View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service is asking all members of the public to avoid the area of the 2000 block of Prince of Wales Drive as its investigation continues. Dave Parsons / Global News

The Regina Police Service has evacuated the Real Canadian Superstore in the city’s east end after receiving a report about an explosive device in or around the building.

Police say they were called to the store, located in the 2000 block of Prince Wales Drive, at about 10:50 a.m. Friday.

Read more: Police deem bomb threat at Cornwall Centre in downtown Regina not a risk

Along with those inside the store, people in the surrounding parking lot area were also told to leave.

Trending Stories

Police say their explosive disposal unit is on scene as the investigation continues.

Read more: Mumford Road Walmart reopening after Saturday morning bomb threat investigation

Story continues below advertisement

People are being asked to avoid the area.

More to come.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan premier calls bomb threat against Unifor blockades ‘very alarming’' Saskatchewan premier calls bomb threat against Unifor blockades ‘very alarming’
Saskatchewan premier calls bomb threat against Unifor blockades ‘very alarming’ – May 19, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagRegina Police Service tagRegina News tagRPS tagBomb tagSuperstore tagExplosive Device tagReal Canadian Superstore tagEvacuaton tagstore evacuated tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers