Man charged after bomb squad removes suspicious item from Regina Superstore

A 23-year-old man faces seven charges including making an explosive substance after an investigation by the Regina Police Service and RCMP.

The investigation shut down the Real Canadian Superstore on Prince of Wales on Friday.

In a statement released Saturday evening, police say they were called to the business after reports of a possible explosive device.

Patrol officers got to the scene and found and arrested a subject and secured a location inside the Superstore as well as a vehicle in the parking lot.

The police force and RCMP Explosives Disposal Units (EDU) attended and confirmed both the vehicle and Superstore “contained items dangerous to the public.”

A portion of Victoria Avenue East was shut down while a team of EDU members worked to make the vehicle safe.

Another EDU team went into Superstore and safely removed an item and brought it to a secure location for examination and destruction.

Kyle Poag faces seven charges related to the incident:

Did deliver or place an explosive

Without lawful excuse did make an explosive substance

Did make an explosive substance with intent thereby to endanger life

Did deliver or place an explosive or other lethal device with intent to cause death or bodily injury

Without lawful excuse did have in his possession an explosive substance

Did make an explosive substance with intent thereby to endanger life

Knowingly utter a threat to the public to cause death to the public

Poag was remanded in custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday at 9:30 am.

