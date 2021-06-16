Menu

News

North Vancouver road blocked, homes evacuated over ‘historical’ military explosive device

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 6:20 pm
The 200 block of North Dollarton Highway was blocked as police responded to the potentially hazardous historical explosive device. View image in full screen
Five homes were evacuated and a section of North Vancouver’s Dollarton Highway was closed as officials responded to a historical explosive device.

North Vancouver RCMP said someone bought the explosive as a novelty believing it was inert, but that there was concern the device may still be a hazard.

Read more: That’s no bomb: German police say WWII ‘grenade’ was really a sex toy

Story continues below advertisement

Police could not specify whether it was an old grenade or another form of ordnance, but said it was military in nature.

As a result, RCMP explosives experts were called off, and specialists from the Canadian Armed Forces were deployed to assess the item.

Motorists were being warned to expect significant delays in the area, with Dollarton Highway closed between Roche Point Drive and Dollar Road, as police held the scene for military experts.

