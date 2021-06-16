North Vancouver road blocked, homes evacuated over ‘historical’ military explosive device

Send this page to someone via email

Five homes were evacuated and a section of North Vancouver’s Dollarton Highway was closed as officials responded to a historical explosive device.

North Vancouver RCMP said someone bought the explosive as a novelty believing it was inert, but that there was concern the device may still be a hazard.

Update: The item has been identified as a military ordnance. Canadian Armed Forces personnel will be required to assess and ensure the item is safe. As such RCMP explosives disposal unit will not attend; CAF experts are required. Sorry, but expect delays in the area for 4+ hrs. — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) June 16, 2021

Police could not specify whether it was an old grenade or another form of ordnance, but said it was military in nature.

As a result, RCMP explosives experts were called off, and specialists from the Canadian Armed Forces were deployed to assess the item.

Motorists were being warned to expect significant delays in the area, with Dollarton Highway closed between Roche Point Drive and Dollar Road, as police held the scene for military experts.

