That’s no bomb: German police say WWII ‘grenade’ was really a sex toy

Is that a hand grenade, or are you just happy to see someone playing a prank on the bomb squad?

Police in Germany say a report of an unexploded hand grenade from the Second World War ended up being nothing more than a novelty sex toy, in a bizarre incident that played out in a Bavarian forest near Passau.

A jogger initially called police to report a hand grenade in a bag on Monday. The jogger found the bag in the woods, but seemingly failed to mention that there were also several condoms and lubricant in there with the “bomb.”

The report immediately provoked a visit from the police bomb squad, who are accustomed to finding and disposing of lost munitions left over from the Second World War.

Crews showed up at the scene and quickly discovered that the object was not a grenade at all, but rather a rubber sex toy shaped to look like one.

Police say the condoms and lubricant helped inform their “hypothesis” that it was a sex toy, Germany’s dpa news agency reports.

They later conducted some official police research on the internet and confirmed their suspicions.

“There are actually sex toys in the form of hand grenades,” police said.

—With files from The Associated Press