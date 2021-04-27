Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

That’s no bomb: German police say WWII ‘grenade’ was really a sex toy

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 3:52 pm
Fake plastic grenades are shown in this file photo. View image in full screen
Fake plastic grenades are shown in this file photo. John Moore/Getty Images

Is that a hand grenade, or are you just happy to see someone playing a prank on the bomb squad?

Police in Germany say a report of an unexploded hand grenade from the Second World War ended up being nothing more than a novelty sex toy, in a bizarre incident that played out in a Bavarian forest near Passau.

Read more: Woman wanted for VHS tape rental that’s 20 years late

A jogger initially called police to report a hand grenade in a bag on Monday. The jogger found the bag in the woods, but seemingly failed to mention that there were also several condoms and lubricant in there with the “bomb.”

Trending Stories

The report immediately provoked a visit from the police bomb squad, who are accustomed to finding and disposing of lost munitions left over from the Second World War.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews showed up at the scene and quickly discovered that the object was not a grenade at all, but rather a rubber sex toy shaped to look like one.

Read more: Treasure hunter finds legendary cash hidden under old home’s floorboards

Police say the condoms and lubricant helped inform their “hypothesis” that it was a sex toy, Germany’s dpa news agency reports.

They later conducted some official police research on the internet and confirmed their suspicions.

“There are actually sex toys in the form of hand grenades,” police said.

With files from The Associated Press

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GermanySecond World WarBombBomb SquadGrenadeSex toyhand grenadefake grenade

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers