Shark attacks kayaker off Paradise Cove in Malibu, authorities say

Send this page to someone via email

A kayaker was attacked by a shark on Sunday morning off the coast of Malibu, Calif., according to the Los Angeles Country Fire Department.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. local time as a bite or sting off Paradise Cove in Malibu, the fire department told Global News.

“Upon arrival, units from our Lifeguard Division found a male individual with two bites to his leg. The individual was kayak fishing by Paradise Cove when he caught a large shark on his fishing line,” the fire department said.

2:43 ‘I’ll be staying out the water’: Australian locals avoid water after 4 shark attacks in 2 days

While trying to release the animal, the individual was attacked, the fire department added.

Story continues below advertisement

“Another vessel assisted the individual and brought him to shore, where he was treated by lifeguards and transported to the hospital,” the fire department said.

Los Angeles County lifeguards told NBC News Los Angeles that the man was on a fishing kayak when he reportedly hooked a shark and brought it on the vessel.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The shark bit him, he let the shark go and then the shark came back and knocked him off the boat and attacked him again and bit his leg again,” lifeguard Alex Buford said.

Passengers of a nearby fishing boat reportedly helped the man get to safety following the attack, according to Buford.

Buford believes that the shark involved in the attack was a Shortfin Mako Shark.

The Shortfin Mako Shark is usually found offshore in tropical and warm temperate waters of all oceans. It is the fastest known species of shark, reaching moving speeds of around 72kp/h, according to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.

“Mako sharks typically stay in deeper water, so I don’t think there’s too much concern for shallow water swimming or anything,” Buford added. “That’s why we haven’t closed down (the beach).”

Officials have not yet confirmed the shark species involved in the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 Great white shark attacks Nova Scotia paddle boarder

A new bill aimed at establishing an alert system, similar to the Amber Alert system, to warn beachgoers of shark attacks, was signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump in late June.

The legislation, titled Lulu’s Law, was approved by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in May and approved by Trump on June 26.

The bill comes after an Alabama teen, who narrowly survived a shark attack in June 2024, said she hopes the proposed alert system can help keep others safe in the water.

Lulu Gribbin was one of three people bitten by a shark on June 7, 2024, during a string of attacks off the Florida Panhandle. She lost her left hand and a portion of her leg.

Story continues below advertisement

The bill by Republican Rep. David Faulkner issues a notice to the public when an unprovoked shark attack in the vicinity has occurred.

The legislation, which Gribbin advocated for, authorizes the warnings by classifying a shark attack as an event for which an emergency alert can be issued. It is up to states to implement the warnings.

The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reports that the odds of being bitten by a shark are incredibly low. ISAF recommends ocean swimmers stay close to shore, avoid swimming at dawn or dusk and avoid excessive splashing.

—With files from The Associated Press