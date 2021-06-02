Niagara police explode Second World War artillery shell found in Lake Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police (NRPS) say members of their bomb squad used charges to destroy a Second World War-era artillery shell found near Niagara on the Lake on Tuesday.

Investigators say a call about the warhead came in just after 4:30 p.m. from a resident who was using a bathyscope to view below the waterline of Lake Ontario near of Lakeshore Road and Old Lakeshore Road.

The deteriorated shell was found approximately 15 metres (50 feet) underwater and eventually moved to a beach by the explosive disposal unit (EDU).

The artillery piece was exploded by police out of an abundance of caution just after 9 p.m.

Detectives say the area west of the Niagara-on-the-Lake historically was used for Second World War-era training.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the rich military history of parts of Niagara, members of the public who discover possible explosives or ammunitions should not touch it and contact the police immediately,” NRPS said in a release following the incident.

2:31 As weather gets warmer, officials warn against large gatherings As weather gets warmer, officials warn against large gatherings – May 14, 2021