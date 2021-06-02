Menu

Canada

Niagara police explode Second World War artillery shell found in Lake Ontario

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 2, 2021 1:30 pm
Police near Niagara-on-the-Lake say they used explosives to detonate a Second World War-era artillery shell found by a resident in Lake Ontario on June 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Police near Niagara-on-the-Lake say they used explosives to detonate a Second World War-era artillery shell found by a resident in Lake Ontario on June 1, 2021. Niagara Regional Police Service

Niagara police (NRPS) say members of their bomb squad used charges to destroy a Second World War-era artillery shell found near Niagara on the Lake on Tuesday.

Investigators say a call about the warhead came in just after 4:30 p.m. from a resident who was using a bathyscope to view below the waterline of Lake Ontario near of Lakeshore Road and Old Lakeshore Road.

The deteriorated shell was found approximately 15 metres (50 feet) underwater and eventually moved to a beach by the explosive disposal unit (EDU).

The artillery piece was exploded by police out of an abundance of caution just after 9 p.m.

Detectives say the area west of the Niagara-on-the-Lake historically was used for Second World War-era training.

“With the rich military history of parts of Niagara, members of the public who discover possible explosives or ammunitions should not touch it and contact the police immediately,” NRPS said in a release following the incident.

