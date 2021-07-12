New Brunswick marks 7 days without a single new case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is marking a full week without any new cases of COVID-19, and the province’s active case count has dropped to five.

Meanwhile, 51 per cent of the New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, and 79.6 per cent have received at least one dose.

The province has set a goal of 75 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated by Aug. 2.

Once that milestone is reached — regardless of the date — the province will lift the mandatory order and remove all restrictions, including the requirement to wear masks.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

To further increase access to vaccines, mobile vaccination clinics are being held around the province, on a walk-in basis.

The clinics are:

Kinsmen Club, 141 School St., Fredericton, Monday, July 12, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Marysville Walk-in Clinic, 231 Canada St., Fredericton on Tuesday, July 13, between noon and 6 p.m.

Kiwanis Community Centre, 47 Legion St., Hillsborough, Tuesday, July 13, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

River Valley Civic Centre, 11 School St., Perth-Andover, Thursday, July 15, between noon and 6 p.m.

Dorchester Veterans Community Hall, 4955 Main St., Dorchester, Thursday, July 15, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Tobique Lions Community Centre, 61 Everett Ln., Plaster Rock, Friday, July 16, between 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Salisbury Baptist Church, 3128 Main St., Salisbury, Friday, July 16, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Department of Health is also working on giving New Brunswickers an online record of their immunization, which should be in place by the end of July.

Beginning Monday, those receiving their vaccines will be instructed to register for a MyHealthNB account.

The province currently has five active cases and one patient in hospital.

On Sunday, 675 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

