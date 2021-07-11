SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: No new cases in N.B. for 6th day, half of eligible people fully vaccinated

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 1:37 pm
More than half of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated. View image in full screen
More than half of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated. CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

New Brunswick is reporting no new COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row, and has reached a big vaccination milestone: more than half of eligible people are now fully vaccinated.

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, 50.4 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have had both doses of a vaccine.

Read more: N.B. making ‘tremendous progress’ with COVID-19 vaccinations: Russell

The province has set a goal of 75 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated by Aug. 2.

Once that milestone is reached — regardless of the date — the province will lift the mandatory order and remove all restrictions, including the requirement to wear masks.

Meanwhile, the province’s latest numbers show 79.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have had their first dose of a vaccine. In total, 900,761 doses have been administered.

There are currently six active cases of COVID-19 and one person is in hospital.

