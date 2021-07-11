Squamish RCMP, search crews look for hiker missing in Garibaldi Provincial Park

Send this page to someone via email

Squamish RCMP and search-and-rescue teams are looking for a missing hiker in Garibaldi Provincial Park.

Daniel Ring was dropped off at the Elfin Lakes trailhead on July 7 and was planning to camp at the Rampart Ponds.

Ring failed to return to his pickup site two days later, police said. They’re asking anyone in the area to keep an eye out for him.

RCMP describe Ring as a 33-year-old Caucasian man with a medium build and short grey hair. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, black shorts, camouflage vest, and a camouflage backpack

Anyone who sees Ring should contact Squamish RCMP.