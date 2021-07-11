Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Squamish RCMP, search crews look for hiker missing in Garibaldi Provincial Park

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 1:10 pm
Crews are searching for 33-year-old Daniel Ring.
Crews are searching for 33-year-old Daniel Ring. RCMP

Squamish RCMP and search-and-rescue teams are looking for a missing hiker in Garibaldi Provincial Park.

Daniel Ring was dropped off at the Elfin Lakes trailhead on July 7 and was planning to camp at the Rampart Ponds.

Read more: Parents of N.L. man missing in B.C. park say his remains found by volunteer

Ring failed to return to his pickup site two days later, police said. They’re asking anyone in the area to keep an eye out for him.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Man missing on Grouse Mountain found dead' Man missing on Grouse Mountain found dead
Man missing on Grouse Mountain found dead – Jul 1, 2021

RCMP describe Ring as a 33-year-old Caucasian man with a medium build and short grey hair. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, black shorts, camouflage vest, and a camouflage backpack

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees Ring should contact Squamish RCMP.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing hiker tagDaniel Ring missing tagGaribaldi missing hiker tagGaribaldi Provincial Park tagGaribaldi Provincial Park missing hiker tagSquamish missing hiker tagSquamish missing man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers