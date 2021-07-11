Menu

Crime

Man injured following shooting in city’s northeast: Calgary police

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 12:06 pm
Officers were called to the scene, believed to be a gas station at 52 Street and Madigan Drive N.E. around 3:40 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire. View image in full screen
Officers were called to the scene, believed to be a gas station at 52 Street and Madigan Drive N.E. around 3:40 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire. Matthew Conrod / Global News

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting in the city’s northeast.

Officers were called to the scene at 52 Street and Madigan Drive N.E. at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire.

Read more: Police identify man shot and killed in southwest Calgary, suspect on the loose

According to police, a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, suffering a gunshot wound in the arm.

Investigators said those involved in the incident are known to police.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, no arrests had been made and there was no word on suspects.

 

