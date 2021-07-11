Man injured following shooting in city’s northeast: Calgary police

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting in the city’s northeast.
Officers were called to the scene at 52 Street and Madigan Drive N.E. at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire.
According to police, a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, suffering a gunshot wound in the arm.
Investigators said those involved in the incident are known to police.
As of 8 a.m. Sunday, no arrests had been made and there was no word on suspects.
