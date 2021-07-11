Man injured following shooting in city’s northeast: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting in the city’s northeast.

Officers were called to the scene at 52 Street and Madigan Drive N.E. at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire.

According to police, a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries, suffering a gunshot wound in the arm.

Investigators said those involved in the incident are known to police.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, no arrests had been made and there was no word on suspects.

