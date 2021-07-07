CTrains shut down at Sirocco station after reports of armed rider: Calgary police

A number of police officers were seen at a southwest Calgary LRT station with guns drawn on Wednesday afternoon, as they responded to a report of man on a train with a weapon.
The call came in at about 1:40 p.m. and halted train traffic at the Sirocco LRT station. As of 4:30 p.m., the situation was still not resolved and a large perimeter was set up around the station.
As of 4:30 p.m., police had not confirmed whether there was, in fact, an armed person on a CTrain, nor the type of weapon reported.
Officers on the scene were clearing trains of people, and seen searching the area.
As of 4 p.m., police said there was nothing to suggest the situation at the LRT station was connected to the targeted shooting of a man and his dog in the community of Crestmont at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Comments