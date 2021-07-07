Menu

News

CTrains shut down at Sirocco station after reports of armed rider: Calgary police

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 6:50 pm
Calgary police at the Sirocco CTrain station in Calgary after getting reports of a person on a train with a weapon. View image in full screen
Calgary police at the Sirocco CTrain station in Calgary after getting reports of a person on a train with a weapon. Global1/Global News

A number of police officers were seen at a southwest Calgary LRT station with guns drawn on Wednesday afternoon, as they responded to a report of man on a train with a weapon.

The call came in at about 1:40 p.m. and halted train traffic at the Sirocco LRT station. As of 4:30 p.m., the situation was still not resolved and a large perimeter was set up around the station.

Calgary police at the Sirocco CTrain station in Calgary after getting reports of a person on a train with a weapon. View image in full screen
Calgary police at the Sirocco CTrain station in Calgary after getting reports of a person on a train with a weapon. Global1/Global News

As of 4:30 p.m., police had not confirmed whether there was, in fact, an armed person on a CTrain, nor the type of weapon reported.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officers on the scene were clearing trains of people, and seen searching the area.

As of 4 p.m., police said there was nothing to suggest the situation at the LRT station was connected to the targeted shooting of a man and his dog in the community of Crestmont at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

