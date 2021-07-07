Menu

Crime

Man, dog shot and killed in southwest Calgary, suspect on the loose

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 5:19 pm
Calgary police on the scene of a shooting in Crestmont on Wednesday, July 7. View image in full screen
Calgary police on the scene of a shooting in Crestmont on Wednesday, July 7. Global1/Global News

A man and his dog were shot and killed in southwest Calgary on Wednesday in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Police were called to the 500 block of Cresthaven Place S.W., in the community of Crestmont at about 1:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, and confirm a man was found dead.

Investigators believe the suspect(s) fled the scene in a vehicle, and are looking into whether an unoccupied vehicle found in Cochrane is connected to the incident.

“At this time, investigators believe this was not a random attack,” police said in a news release.

Calgary police on the scene of a shooting in Crestmont on Wednesday, July 7. View image in full screen
Calgary police on the scene of a shooting in Crestmont on Wednesday, July 7. Gloal1/Global News

Homicide arrived at the scene just after 3 p.m. and police said an autopsy is expected to be done in the coming days.

“This shooting took place in the middle of the day in a neighbourhood area where people were out walking their dogs. We are currently speaking with a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact police,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said.

“We will not tolerate this kind of reckless disregard for public safety and will dedicate as many resources as it takes to finding the person or persons responsible.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We will not tolerate this kind of reckless disregard for public safety and will dedicate as many resources as it takes to finding the person or persons responsible."

Multiple witnesses told Global News they heard several loud bangs, which they believed were gunshots, in the area and came outside to find a number of emergency vehicles flocking to the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers.

 

