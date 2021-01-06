1 injured in northeast Calgary shooting

A man was rushed to hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting in northeast Calgary.
According to police, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. EMS said the man is in his 40s.
Investigators believe the shooting started with a fight in the area of 5 Avenue and 2 Street N.E., but did not provide any further details.
Police could not say as of 2 p.m. whether any suspects were identified or whether anyone was in custody.
The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m.
