1 injured in northeast Calgary shooting

A man was rushed to hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting in northeast Calgary.

According to police, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. EMS said the man is in his 40s.

Investigators believe the shooting started with a fight in the area of 5 Avenue and 2 Street N.E., but did not provide any further details.

Police on the scene of a shooting in northeast Calgary on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Global News

Police could not say as of 2 p.m. whether any suspects were identified or whether anyone was in custody.

The incident happened at about 11:30 a.m.