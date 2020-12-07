Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Cranston shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say one man was rushed to hospital on Monday after being shot in the community of Cranston.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Cranston Drive Southeast at around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police arrived to find one man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in 1000 block of Cranston Drive Southeast on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

EMS said the victim was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

As of Monday at 6 a.m., Calgary police said no suspects were in custody.