Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Cranston shooting

Calgary police say one man was rushed to hospital on Monday after being shot in the community of Cranston.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Cranston Drive Southeast at around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired.
Police arrived to find one man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
EMS said the victim was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
Trending Stories
As of Monday at 6 a.m., Calgary police said no suspects were in custody.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments