Canada

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Cranston shooting

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Click to play video 'Calgary police investigate shooting in Cranston' Calgary police investigate shooting in Cranston
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Cranston on Dec. 7 that injured one man. As Bindu Suri reports, EMS said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Calgary police say one man was rushed to hospital on Monday after being shot in the community of Cranston.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Cranston Drive Southeast at around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police arrived to find one man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

Calgary police investigate a shooting in 1000 block of Cranston Drive Southeast on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Calgary police investigate a shooting in 1000 block of Cranston Drive Southeast on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Tom Reynolds / Global News

EMS said the victim was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

As of Monday at 6 a.m., Calgary police said no suspects were in custody.

