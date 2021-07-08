2 Vernon men arrested, drugs seized as simultaneous search warrants executed

Send this page to someone via email

Two Vernon men were arrested following a simultaneous drug bust in Vernon last month.

According to police, a search warrant was simultaneously executed at two residences on June 30 following an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Police say officers seized money, fentanyl, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a restricted handgun, a silencer and ammunition.

The simultaneous searches happened at a residence along the 3500 block of 17th Ave., and a residence along the 1900 block of 33rd St.

“The seizure of drugs and illegal firearms from those involved in supplying drug traffickers is key to the detachment’s priority of enhancing public safety,” RCMP Sgt. David Evans said.

RCMP say the two men, aged 24 and 27, are both from Vernon.

Police allege the two were supplying street-level drug traffickers, adding they were arrested for numerous drug and weapons offences.

