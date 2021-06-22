Meth, fentanyl, guns, money seized in Tomby Court drug bust, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A drug bust at a problem house in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood saw officers seize suspected amounts of meth, money and guns.

Kelowna RCMP said the search warrant, executed at a home along the 600 block of Tomby Court, was in regards to suspected drug trafficking.

Several police cars were on scene last Friday morning, along with RCMP Police Dog Services and bylaw from the City of Kelowna.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP swarm Lower Mission home in suspected drug raid

“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “They also seized firearms, weapons, and Canadian currency.”

Police say eight people were arrested, but that no charges have been laid and all individuals have been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelowna RCMP added that the investigation will be forwarded to Crown counsel for review and charge approval.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:03 Toronto Police unveil the largest international drug bust in its history Toronto Police unveil the largest international drug bust in its history