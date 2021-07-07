Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario to spend $32 million more on addictions services yearly

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2021 12:53 pm
Click to play video: 'The struggle of living with addiction' The struggle of living with addiction
WATCH ABOVE: The struggle of living with addiction – Feb 21, 2020

TORONTO — Ontario plans to spend an added $32.7 million each year on addiction services.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the money is part of the province’s pledge to pour $3.8 billion into mental health and addiction supports over the course of 10 years.

The new spending includes more than $18.8 million in “bed-based investments” for people who need intensive supports.

It also includes $6.9 million for the provincial opioid response, which will go towards hiring harm reduction workers and expanding rapid access addiction medicine clinics.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario government spending $31M more for children, youth mental health services

There’s also $2.25 million earmarked for “elements” of a Toronto-based opioid response proposed by the Toronto Academic Health Sciences Network, including money to integrate services between providers to make transitioning between supports easier.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association says it welcomes the funding, but that it doesn’t go far enough.

Camille Quenneville, who heads up the CMHA-O, says the government should consider increasing the cap on the number of consumption and treatment services sites across Ontario, which is currently set at 21.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Mental Health tagOntario government tagOpioids tagAddiction tagCanadian Mental Health Association tagAddictions tagOntario Mental Health tagOpioid abuse tagaddictions supports tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers