Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Ontario government spending $31M more for children, youth mental health services

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 1, 2021 1:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Mental Health Crisis Among Youth' Mental Health Crisis Among Youth
WATCH ABOVE: Mental Health Crisis Among Youth – May 21, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario is putting another $31 million toward mental health services for children and youth.

The aim is to provide targeted supports for mental health and addictions treatment services for young people and their families.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the money will help improve access to specialized mental health services and shorten wait lists and wait times.

Read more: ‘It’s going to take time’: Navigating post-pandemic anxiety

The money also includes a new virtual consulting initiative.

The province says it will spend about $2.1 million a year on the program, which should reach about 14,000 young people.

The idea is to enable an assessment to determine if more intensive intervention is needed.

“We know the past year has been extremely challenging for children and youth, especially as we have had to adjust to remote learning,” Elliott said. “When children and youth are struggling, families and entire communities struggle.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
