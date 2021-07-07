Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Tay Township, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re investigating a “suspicious” death in Tay Township, Ont.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Old Fort Road and found a man dead outside a residence.

Police don’t believe there’s a threat to public safety since officers don’t think the incident is random.

A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Wednesday at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

The death investigation is being conducted by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP crime unit under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, with the help of the forensic identification services and Ontario’s Office of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.