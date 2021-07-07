Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Tay Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 12:24 pm
At about 11 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Old Fort Road and found a man dead outside a residence. View image in full screen
At about 11 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Old Fort Road and found a man dead outside a residence. The Canadian Press

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re investigating a “suspicious” death in Tay Township, Ont.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Old Fort Road and found a man dead outside a residence.

Read more: Ontario police investigate ‘suspicious’ Wasaga Beach death

Police don’t believe there’s a threat to public safety since officers don’t think the incident is random.

Trending Stories

A post-mortem exam is scheduled for Wednesday at the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto.

Read more: 22-year-old Brampton man drowns at Wasaga Beach, police say

The death investigation is being conducted by the Southern Georgian Bay OPP crime unit under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, with the help of the forensic identification services and Ontario’s Office of the Chief Coroner.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSouthern Georgian Bay OPP tagTay Township tagOntario Forensic Pathology Service tagOld Fort Road Tay Township tagTay Township death tagTay Township suspicious death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers