Canada

22-year-old Brampton man drowns at Wasaga Beach, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 12:31 pm
Police said emergency crews responded to reports of a drowning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. View image in full screen
Police said emergency crews responded to reports of a drowning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old Brampton man drowned at Wasaga Beach on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning at 5:30 p.m. in front of Beach Area 2.

Police said initial reports indicated that a man was last seen on a flotation toy a few hundred metres out in the water and friends of his became concerned when they saw the toy without the man on it.

Read more: 6-year-old girl drowns during ‘large house party’ in Oshawa, police say

Crews searched for around two hours and the victim was eventually located under the surface by a helicopter not far from where he was last seen, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The investigation is ongoing, but information suggests the deceased was a very weak swimmer and not wearing a personal flotation device,” police said.

