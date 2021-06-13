22-year-old Brampton man drowns at Wasaga Beach, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old Brampton man drowned at Wasaga Beach on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning at 5:30 p.m. in front of Beach Area 2.

Police said initial reports indicated that a man was last seen on a flotation toy a few hundred metres out in the water and friends of his became concerned when they saw the toy without the man on it.

Crews searched for around two hours and the victim was eventually located under the surface by a helicopter not far from where he was last seen, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The investigation is ongoing, but information suggests the deceased was a very weak swimmer and not wearing a personal flotation device,” police said.

22-year-old Brampton male was pronounced deceased after an extensive search effort in the water off of Beach Area 2 in #WasagaBeach, June 12, 2021, by #HurWOPP, emergency crews and #OPPAviation. Condolences to family/friends. Please stay safe and wear your safety equipment. ^gp pic.twitter.com/xWbaliaww6 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 13, 2021