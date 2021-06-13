6-year-old girl drowns during ‘large house party’ in Oshawa, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a six-year-old girl drowned during a “large house party” in Oshawa on Saturday.

Police said in a news release that they were called to a home near Birchview and Ormond drives, in the area of Ritson Road North and Conlin Road East, at around 7 p.m. for reports of a large gathering.

Once officers arrived, they were told that a six-year-old girl was missing and began to search for her, police said.

The girl was found in the pool and an officer dove into the water to get the child, police said.

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

“DRPS continue to support the family during this horrible tragedy and encourage all families to exercise extreme care when dealing with water safety during the summer months,” the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520. ext. 1614 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

