Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

6-year-old girl drowns during ‘large house party’ in Oshawa, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 11:30 am
Police said they are investigating the incident. View image in full screen
Police said they are investigating the incident. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a six-year-old girl drowned during a “large house party” in Oshawa on Saturday.

Police said in a news release that they were called to a home near Birchview and Ormond drives, in the area of Ritson Road North and Conlin Road East, at around 7 p.m. for reports of a large gathering.

Once officers arrived, they were told that a six-year-old girl was missing and began to search for her, police said.

The girl was found in the pool and an officer dove into the water to get the child, police said.

Read more: 2 arrested after stabbing at Ashbridge’s Bay Park in Toronto

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

“DRPS continue to support the family during this horrible tragedy and encourage all families to exercise extreme care when dealing with water safety during the summer months,” the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520. ext. 1614 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Red Cross holds Water Safety Week' Red Cross holds Water Safety Week
Red Cross holds Water Safety Week – Jun 5, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Oshawa tagdurham region tagDurham Regional Police tagDrowning tagDurham Police tagOshawa Drowning tagBirchview and Ormond drives tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers