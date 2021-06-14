Ontario police investigate ‘suspicious’ Wasaga Beach death

Send this page to someone via email

Huronia West OPP say officers are investigating a “suspicious” death that took place in Wasaga Beach, Ont., during the early morning hours of Sunday.

At about 12:40 a.m., emergency services responded to Beach Area #1 on Beach Drive, where a man was suffering life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Officers are withholding his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Beach Area #1 in #WasagaBeach is closed for a death investigation. Suspect has been arrested. There is no threat to public safety and more information will be provided when available. Please avoid the area. Witnesses call #HurWOPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Police then arrested two men that were near the scene in connection with the incident.

OPP say there’s no threat to public safety and that more details will be released when they become available.

Beach Area #1 was closed for a period of time for the investigation, but it’s since been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.