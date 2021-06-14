Menu

Crime

Ontario police investigate ‘suspicious’ Wasaga Beach death

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 4:00 pm
At about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, emergency services responded to Beach Area #1 on Beach Drive, where a man was suffering life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
At about 12:40 a.m. Sunday, emergency services responded to Beach Area #1 on Beach Drive, where a man was suffering life-threatening injuries. Don Mitchell / Global News

Huronia West OPP say officers are investigating a “suspicious” death that took place in Wasaga Beach, Ont., during the early morning hours of Sunday.

At about 12:40 a.m., emergency services responded to Beach Area #1 on Beach Drive, where a man was suffering life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 22-year-old Brampton man drowns at Wasaga Beach, police say

Police say the man died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Officers are withholding his identity pending notification of next of kin.

Police then arrested two men that were near the scene in connection with the incident.

OPP say there’s no threat to public safety and that more details will be released when they become available.

Read more: 6-year-old girl drowns during ‘large house party’ in Oshawa, police say

Beach Area #1 was closed for a period of time for the investigation, but it’s since been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

