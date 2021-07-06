Grande Prairie man facing child pornography charges after international investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old man from Grande Prairie is facing a number of charges related to child pornography after police in Alberta were contacted by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency in June.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said it received information the man was allegedly in contact with someone based in the UK and was sharing “child sexual abuse materials” over social media.

“This arrest demonstrates the borderless nature of the internet and truly highlights the commitment of agencies from across the globe to protect the health and well-being of children,” Const. Shawn Cherwaty with the internet child exploitation unit said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dennis Mossey was arrested on June 30 and is facing one count each of making, possessing and distributing child pornography.

A number of computers and electronics were seized from the man’s home and police said the investigation regarding those devices is ongoing.

Mossey has been released on bail and is under a number of court-ordered release conditions. He’s scheduled to be in court on July 28.

Even though the investigation is related to online offences, ALERT is asking anyone with information to come forward and contact their local police, or cybertip.ca.