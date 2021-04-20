ICE charges 24 Albertans with child pornography in first 3 months of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

A specialized team of officers that investigates online child exploitation in Alberta says already this year they have charged two dozen people as they investigate a record number of case files.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams‘ Internet Child Exploitation unit (ICE) says the suspects were arrested between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2021, and each of the 24 people — including five men from Calgary and six from Edmonton — is charged with at least one child pornography offence:

Michael Antonio, 25, from Calgary

Curt Backlund, 48, from Grande Prairie

Brad Bailey, 19, from Marlboro

Brett Beer, 54, from Onoway

Eric Bultmann, 30, from Calgary

Kevin Dykstra, 35, from Barrhead

Brian Harrison, 35, from Calgary

Jeremy Henderson, 42, from Okotoks

Bryan Hillman, 39, from Calgary

Christopher Hoffner, 34, from Medicine Hat

James Kydd, 39, from Calgary

Mica LePage, 44, from Edmonton

Jordan MacDonald, 30, from Edmonton

Cris Marshall, 29, from Stettler

Stedson McDonald, 32, from Grande Prairie

James Merrison, 21, from Edmonton

Traline Munn, 44, from Cold Lake

Krishnamoort Nalla Naidu, 38, from Edmonton

Van Linh Nguyen, 24, from Edmonton

Ivan Scott, 47, from Cochrane

Jerry Lee Thompson, 47, from Fort MacLeod

Hunter Tonneson, 20, from Blackfalds

Chase Viau, 23, from Edmonton

Richard Westland, 45, from Medicine Hat

In total, 60 charges were laid against the 24 people arrested. ALERT did not release details of the investigations that led to the charges.

ALERT CEO Supt. Dwayne Lakusta said ICE saw a 40 per cent increase in the number of case referrals the team received, jumping to 2,100 from 1,555 the year before.

“This is a concerning consequence of our digital dependency during the pandemic,” Lakusta said. “ALERT has responded by directing more tools and resources to our ICE units and we are prepared to travel to every corner of the province in order to stop child sex predators.”

A news release from ALERT said new provincial funding has allowed the organization to double the size of the ICE unit with the addition of investigators, forensic technicians, analysts and disclosure clerks, along with new technologies and software applications.

"With now more than 50 positions, Alberta's ICE unit is one of the largest of its kind in Canada."