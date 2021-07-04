Crews working to repair water main break in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A water main ruptured in a north Edmonton community Sunday.

The water main break happened at 101 Street between 115 and 116 Avenue and caused significant flooding in the area.

View image in gallery mode A crew is on scene at a water main break in north Edmonton, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Global News View image in gallery mode A crew is on scene at a water main break in north Edmonton, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Global News View image in gallery mode A crew is on scene at a water main break in north Edmonton, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Global News

READ MORE: Downtown Edmonton water main break floods businesses

EPCOR said crews were on scene and assessing the rupture Sunday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our first priority is to stop the flow of water and ensure public safety,” EPCOR spokesperson Georgina De Cordova said in a statement.

“At this time, it’s too early to say what caused the break or what repairs will be required.”

READ MORE: Northeast Edmonton road closed due to water main break

EPCOR said customers in the area continue to have water service.

Pedestrians and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

1:40 Edmonton water main break floods businesses Edmonton water main break floods businesses – Sep 5, 2019