Crews working to repair water main break in north Edmonton

A water main ruptured in a north Edmonton community Sunday.
The water main break happened at 101 Street between 115 and 116 Avenue and caused significant flooding in the area.
EPCOR said crews were on scene and assessing the rupture Sunday afternoon.
“Our first priority is to stop the flow of water and ensure public safety,” EPCOR spokesperson Georgina De Cordova said in a statement.
“At this time, it’s too early to say what caused the break or what repairs will be required.”
EPCOR said customers in the area continue to have water service.
Pedestrians and motorists were asked to avoid the area.
