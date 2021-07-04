Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Crews working to repair water main break in north Edmonton

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted July 4, 2021 4:45 pm
A water main break in north Edmonton causes flooding, Sunday, July 4, 2021. View image in full screen
A water main break in north Edmonton causes flooding, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Global News

A water main ruptured in a north Edmonton community Sunday.

The water main break happened at 101 Street between 115 and 116 Avenue and caused significant flooding in the area.

A crew is on scene at a water main break in north Edmonton, Sunday, July 4, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A crew is on scene at a water main break in north Edmonton, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Global News
A crew is on scene at a water main break in north Edmonton, Sunday, July 4, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A crew is on scene at a water main break in north Edmonton, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Global News
A crew is on scene at a water main break in north Edmonton, Sunday, July 4, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A crew is on scene at a water main break in north Edmonton, Sunday, July 4, 2021. Global News

READ MORE: Downtown Edmonton water main break floods businesses

Trending Stories

EPCOR said crews were on scene and assessing the rupture Sunday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our first priority is to stop the flow of water and ensure public safety,” EPCOR spokesperson Georgina De Cordova said in a statement.

“At this time, it’s too early to say what caused the break or what repairs will be required.”

READ MORE: Northeast Edmonton road closed due to water main break

EPCOR said customers in the area continue to have water service.

Pedestrians and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton water main break floods businesses' Edmonton water main break floods businesses
Edmonton water main break floods businesses – Sep 5, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
epcor tagEdmonton Flooding tagEdmonton water main break tagEPCOR water main break tagEdmonton Epcor tagEdmonton water main rupture tagNorth Edmonton water main break tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers