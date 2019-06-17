Edmonton Traffic

Northeast Edmonton road closed due to water main break

By Online Supervisor  Global News

A water main break forced the closure of 82 Street between 118 Avenue and 120 Avenue. Monday, June 17, 2019.

Dave Carels, Global News
A street in northeast Edmonton is expected to remain closed until Tuesday night following a water main break on Sunday.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, 82 Street was shut down in both directions between 118 Avenue and 122 Avenue.

Originally, police anticipated the road would remain closed into Monday morning’s commute. But on Monday afternoon, the City of Edmonton said 82 Street remained closed between 118 Avenue and 120 Avenue. The street is expected to be closed until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A water main break forced the closure of 82 Street between 118 Avenue and 120 Avenue. Monday, June 17, 2019.

The city asks drivers to detour using 97 Street or Wayne Gretzky Drive.

