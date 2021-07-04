Family of missing Calgary man overwhelmed by public support: ‘Everybody has come together’

The family of a missing Calgary man says they are overwhelmed by the support they have been receiving from people across the country as they continue their search.

Danielle Lens describes her son Tyrese Lens as an outgoing and athletic guy who could make friends with anyone.

“He’s just an all-around great kid. Always happy. He loves sports. He loves being around people,” said Danielle.

On Sunday, Tyrese’s family was at Pearce Estate Park by the Bow River putting up posters of the missing man. The 21-year-old was last seen on Sunday, June 27 at 5 p.m. by a beach along Harvie Passage, police said.

Danielle said her son was going to AA meetings and just started a new job as framer. She last talked to him on June 24 and all seemed fine. She said Tyrese always kept in close contact with family.

“This is not like him at all. This is extremely out of character, and it’s starting to break my heart a little bit more, and I’m starting to fall apart a little bit more every day,” Danielle said.

Missing Calgary man Tyrese Lens.

Police said Tyrese got up to walk to another area of the beach to talk to some other people and never returned, leaving his personal belongings behind.

“He has always stayed in contact with everybody. No matter the situation, whether it was good or bad, he always communicated with somebody. This is not him to just walk away and not come home,” said Delena Lens, Tyrese’s younger sister.

“We grew up inseparable. He was my best friend. I just want to know that he’s safe, and I just want to bring my brother home, not only for me but also for my five-year-old brother.”

Tyrese’s family said former schoolmates and teachers from Lester B. Pearson High School have reached out to them and offered support. Danielle said the former high school football player had an impact on many people.

“It’s amazing how everybody has come together to help us do this. At first, we thought we were alone, and now, we don’t even know how many people to thank,” Danielle said.

“We have had about 20,000 shares. I’ve had people from PEI and New Brunswick, all over Canada, reaching out. It’s overwhelming, and my heart goes out to everybody who has done it and continues sharing it until we can get him home.”

A search was conducted of the area but Tyrese has not been found.

Tyrese is described as six feet two inches tall, with a slim build, blond hair and brown eyes.