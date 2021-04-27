Menu

Canada

Calgary police seek information on missing person cold case from 2019

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 4:23 pm
Anita Wechsler was last seen in July 2019. View image in full screen
Anita Wechsler was last seen in July 2019. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are asking the public for tips as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly two years.

Anita Grace Wechsler was last seen sometime in July 2019, but wasn’t reported until May of last year.

Police are looking to talk to anyone who has information about her whereabouts after July 2019.

Read more: DNA match leads to murder charge in 13-year-old Calgary cold case

“Information was not released about her disappearance previously as it was not out of character for her to communicate infrequently with her family and friends,” Staff. Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a news release.

Police describe Wechsler, who is 36, as five foot four, about 145 pounds, and has green eyes and black hair. She also frequented Grande Prairie and Lethbridge, as well as the province of Newfoundland, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“As part of a new initiative, we will be sharing information about historical missing persons cases with the public in hopes of generating tips to aid in these investigations,” Schiavetta said.

“We never close files, but it is a reality that sometimes we do not have enough information or evidence to move an investigation forward. It is our hope that by bringing these cases to the public’s attention, that we can gain new insight into these cases.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We never close files, but it is a reality that sometimes we do not have enough information or evidence to move an investigation forward. It is our hope that by bringing these cases to the public's attention, that we can gain new insight into these cases."

Anyone with information on Wechsler’s whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers in the cold cases section.

