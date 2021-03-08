Crown intends to seek adult sentence in Calgary cold case homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Crown says it intends to seek an adult sentence if a suspect in a cold case killing in Calgary 13 years ago is convicted.

The Edmonton man appeared in court on closed-circuit TV Monday and the matter was adjourned until April 15.

Read more: Edmonton man charged in 2007 death of Calgary woman to return to court in March

Police say the accused was 16 when the body of Tara-Anne Landgraf was discovered by a passerby in August 2007.

They say unidentified male DNA was recovered at the scene and advances in forensic science helped investigators make an arrest.

Police say the 37-year-old woman was stabbed and sexually assaulted in what appeared to be a random attack.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused, who is now 28, is charged with first-degree murder and can’t be identified because he was a youth at the time.

Prosecutor Carla MacPhail says she will be give official notice at the court appearance in April of the Crown’s intent to seek an adult sentence.