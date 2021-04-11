Friends of fatal shooting victim resume search for his body near Calgary city limits

Send this page to someone via email

Friends of a Chestermere man who died from a gunshot wound resumed the search for his body on Sunday in Calgary.

Shane Smith died after being shot on the night of June 6, 2020.

Evidence presented in court points to Smith’s body being dumped into the Bow River at the south end of Calgary.

On Sunday, a group of volunteers resumed searching for the remains of the 20-year-old Calgary man.

Nathan Baron remembers Smith as a genuine and loyal friend.

“He was super caring. He would bend over backwards for anyone. There wasn’t an ounce of bad in him,” Baron said.

Baron organized Sunday’s search and said it’s part of wanting to give the family some closure.

“Seeing the way the family has struggled with it all, I just can’t bring myself to sit back and watch. I know it’s not my job but I feel like it’s my duty almost,” Baron said.

In December 2020, 24-year-old Ian Abercrombie pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and indignity to a human body, and was sentenced to a total of six-and-a-half years, but with credit for time already served, he will spend five years and nine months behind bars.

According to an agreed statement of facts between the Crown and defence, friends gathered in a garage to show off new firearms on June 6, 2020.

According to the statement, Abercrombie did not know one of the guns was loaded when he pointed it at Smith.

The facts of the case describe Abercrombie rolling up Smith’s body in a carpet and putting it in a truck.

Court heard when Abercrombie arrived home, his two roommates helped move Smith’s body. His body has not been recovered, and it’s believed to have been dumped in the Bow River.

Smith’s family said they will never give up and will continue searching for his remains.

“At one point, there were people looking out in fields just in case as well, so it’s definitely very appreciated by my family, and we are incredibly grateful,” said Smith’s sister Cassandra Smith on Sunday.

Smith said she’s been encouraged by how many people have come out to help in searches that were conducted last summer and fall.

"Sometimes, it's really surprising to see the outreach you get from the community from complete strangers," Smith said.

“We’ve had people show up on searches that we don’t know, and sometimes, it is a little surprising to know how many people do care and want to help. I have been blown away a couple of times to see the number of people that show up.”

Smith said it’s frustrating and disheartening knowing that other people may have a better idea where her brother’s body might be.

“The fact that nobody will do anything or say anything or do the right thing or that nobody even did the right thing that night, for sure, it’s extremely upsetting,” she said.

“It’s really hard to understand, especially given the fact that my brother knew these people. Why didn’t you at least treat him with a little bit of dignity? Even people who don’t even know my brother and just read his story wonder how can people not let your family have a little bit of peace?”

Baron said he’ll continue to devote his time to the Smith family despite the emotional cost.

“I was out on almost every search last year. It takes an emotional toll and a physical toll. You’re not really able to live your life, and your daily habits go out the window, and it changes you,” Baron said.

He said friends are looking for any volunteers who are interested in helping with their efforts.

In August 2020, Andrew Leger-Wagner, 23, and Andrew Thomas Bablitz, 24, were charged with multiple offences, including obstruction of justice, indignity of a human body and two counts of firearms trafficking. They remain out on bail.