Remains of homicide victim Shane Smith the focus of Bow River search

Finding the remains of a homicide victim is the main focus of a search of the Bow River on Thursday.

The annual search is an opportunity for agencies like the Calgary Fire Department and the Calgary Police Service to look for people who have gone missing.

According to police, of the roughly 5,000 people reported missing annually, a small number have entered the city’s waterways either voluntarily or involuntarily.

“Though we have yet to recover any remains of missing persons in the past five years of conducting this search, we believe this is a worthwhile effort, Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a news release.

“There is always the potential to find answers and bring some closure to the families and friends of missing loved ones. Tweet This

“This year, we are focusing our efforts on the location of Shane Eric James Smith’s remains.”

Smith was reported missing by his family on Sunday, June 7.

Police said the 20-year-old was last seen in McKenzie Towne the previous day, June 6, and homicide investigators think he was killed that night at a home in the city’s southeast.

Ian Charles Abercrombie is facing three charges in connection with Smith’s death, including one count of second-degree murder.

Despite the charges, investigators have yet to recover Smith’s body, something that family members say is preventing them from healing.

“We cannot imagine the feelings of loss and helplessness families experience, not being able to put their loved one to rest,” Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke said.

The search, which begins at 9:30 a.m., involves not only CPS and the fire department, but also Cochrane Fire Services (CFS), RCMP and the Calgary Search and Rescue Association (CALSARA).

The search will start at the Bearspaw Dam in the city’s northwest and move south to the city limits. Aerial searches will be carried out in Elbow River Park and the Glenmore Reservoir.

If weather permits, an RCMP helicopter will be used to continue searching the Bow River from the southern city limits east toward the Saskatchewan border.

Should any remains be retrieved during the search, CPS will work with the medical examiner’s office to determine the person’s identity and if the death was natural or criminal.

The search is conducted every year in the fall when water levels are at their lowest and water is typically the clearest.