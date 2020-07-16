‘Let us lay our son to rest’: mother of homicide victim Shane Smith makes heartfelt plea to help find son’s body

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a young Chestermere man police believe was killed in southeast Calgary last month is begging anyone who may have information on the homicide to come forward so they can locate the victim’s body.

Shane Eric James Smith was reported missing by members of his family on Sunday, June 7.

Police said the 20-year-old was last seen in McKenzie Towne the previous day.

Ian Charles Abercrombie is facing three charges in connection to Smith’s death, including one count of second-degree murder.

Despite the charges, investigators have yet to recover Smith’s body, something that family members say is preventing them from healing.

Smith’s mother Shirley Smith and sister Cassandra Smith spoke publicly on Thursday morning at a police news conference, pleading for members of the public to help them find closure.

Shirley said Smith’s murder has shattered and broken their small family forever.

“Never did we ever think something like this could ever destroy our lives,” she said through tears. “My amazing son, gone. Just like that.”

Shirley described Smith as being “everyone’s best friend,” saying he was “loved by all.”

“To think he left this world at the hands of (someone) who he thought was his friend is unbearable,” Shirley said. “What’s worse, (is) the accused has hidden our beautiful son from us.

“We know others are keeping the secret of where Shane is. We are here to beg you, plead with you, please, let us lay our son to rest. Tweet This

“He does not deserve to be out there all alone. Give [him] the dignity and the respect he deserves.

Shane Shane Eric James Smith. Handout photo

“My family and all of Shane’s amazing friends need to say goodbye,” Shirley sobbed.

“In what world should a mom, a dad and a sister be looking daily for their son, their brother’s body? This is a living nightmare.” Tweet This

Shirley implored people who live on the outskirts of Calgary and in smaller communities to “check your fields and ditches.”

“We are very desperate. Please help us,” she said.

Cassie, meanwhile, said the last time she spoke with her brother was because she was having a bad day and needed to talk with someone.”

“He talked me through it, and texted me after to tell me that he loves me and he was sorry he couldn’t come over that night because he had commitments in the morning.”

“I am here begging anyone who knows anything about that tragic night that ruined our lives forever to please come forward. Tweet This

“Look at the pictures, hear the stories and give my beautiful, amazing baby brother the respect that he deserves,” Cassie pleaded.

“Please let my family do what we never imagined we’d have to do and lay Shane to rest properly.

“I know my life will never be the same. No, he won’t dance with me at my wedding. And he will never meet my children. I know my parent’s lives will never be the same… So please, I beg you, give us this at least.”

In a June 11 news release, police said they believed Smith was killed late on the evening of Saturday, June 6 at a home in southeast Calgary.

On Thursday, Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm with the Calgary police homicide unit said they know there are people out there who know where Smith’s body is located.

“We anticipate other individuals will be brought to justice in relation to this investigation.,” Chisholm said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

